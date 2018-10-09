Gunman hunted after armed raid at KFC in Sheffield

A police hunt is underway for a gunman wanted over an armed raid at a KFC in Sheffield.

He struck at the KFC branch on Barnsley Road, Sheffield Lane Top, at 8pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the gunman threatend staff and made demands for cash while brandishing a gun.

He escaped with a quantity of cash.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 855 of October 8.

DS Price in the Sheffield Proactive Team can be contacted on 01142963403.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.