Police seek men over metal theft at Doncaster railway station

A CCTV image has been released of three men wanted over the theft of metal from Doncaster railway station.

At around 1.20am on September 1, three men climbed onto the station roof before leaving at 2.05am.

Three men wanted by British Transport Police

Later in the day, at around 10.25am, two men stole a stole a number of lead roofing slabs before being disturbed by Network Rail staff.

Police officers investigating the theft believe the men in the CCTV image could hold vital information.

Contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 269 of September 1.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.