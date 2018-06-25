Warning over 'extremely dangerous' drain cover thefts in Sheffield

A warning has been issued following a spate of drain cover thefts in Sheffield.

Two men were caught on CCTV at the weekend lifting metal grates from Thompson Hill in High Green and placing them in the back of an unmarked van.

It is believed to be the latest in a series of similar crimes on streets across the city as the covers are targeted by metal thieves.

READ MORE: Metal drain covers being stolen from streets across Sheffield

Lynsey Connelly, highways operations manager for Amey, Sheffield Council's streets maintenance contractor, said: "We were made aware that an ironwork cover had been removed from Thompson Hill in High Green which our staff attended and placed a temporary cover over the drain so that the site was safe.

"Removing ironwork covers without authorisation is extremely dangerous for other road users and could lead to serious injuries.

READ MORE: New images show how Sheffield shopping centre could look after major redevelopment

"Please help by reporting any ironworks whose covers have been removed so that we can make the area safe as soon as possible.

"You can report a problem or issue via customer services on 0114 2734567,by emailing streetsahead’sheffield.gov.uk or via the Sheffield City Council website at www.sheffield.gove.uk/streetsahead."