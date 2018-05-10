Metal worth thousands of pounds stolen from Sheffield business

Determined thieves stole thousands of pounds worth of metal after using an angle grinder to cut their way through locks to gain entry to a Sheffield business.

They struck on New Street, Holbrook, between noon on Saturday, May 5 and 7.30am on Tuesday, May 8.

Loose metal worth several thousands of pounds was stolen.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

