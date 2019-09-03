Police seek man over spate of thefts from car park at Chesterfield hospital
A police hunt is under way for a man wanted over the theft of catalytic converters from cars parked at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 10:37
Five cars have been targeted at the hospital site over the last three weeks, according to Derbyshire Constabulary.
A CCTV image has been released of a man who is believed to hold vital information.
Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101, ask for PC Ryan Gill and quote reference number 19000444127.