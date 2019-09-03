Boy, 16, held on suspicion of terror offences
A boy, aged 16, is in police custody this morning after being arrested on suspicion of terror offences.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 10:21
The teenager was arrested along with a 62-year-old man in Warwickshire by officers from the West Midlands counter-terrorism unit.
They are being questioned at a police station in the West Midlands after being arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.
Police said the arrests were ‘pre-planned and intelligence-led’.
No other details have yet been released.