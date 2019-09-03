Boy, 16, held on suspicion of terror offences

A boy, aged 16, is in police custody this morning after being arrested on suspicion of terror offences.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 10:21
A boy, 16, was arrested along with a man, 62, on suspicion of terror offences

The teenager was arrested along with a 62-year-old man in Warwickshire by officers from the West Midlands counter-terrorism unit.

CRIME: Man arrested over car park wrecking spree on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield

They are being questioned at a police station in the West Midlands after being arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

LATEST: Police probe into Centertainment stabbing continues as first anniversary of Sheffield murder approaches

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police said the arrests were ‘pre-planned and intelligence-led’.

Read More

Read More
Police view footage of woman attacking men outside Doncaster bar

No other details have yet been released.