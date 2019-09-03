Police view footage of woman attacking men outside Doncaster bar
Police officers are viewing mobile phone footage of a woman attacking two men outside a Doncaster bar.
The footage, which is circulating on social media, is said to have been shot in the smoking area outside Coco’s on Silver Street in Doncaster town centre last weekend.
Clips shows a woman assaulting two men, including a doorman.
One man who was there claim’s the woman bit part of the doorman’s ear off during the incident.
POLICE: Dad launches desperate appeal to find attackers who left son for dead in brutal Doncaster town centre assault
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police are reviewing the footage.
“At this time, it does not appear that the matter has been reported to police.
“Officers are looking to establish the circumstances surrounding this matter.”
Meanwhile, officers were called to another incident on Silver Street 1.05am on Saturday following reports of a disturbance.
South Yorkshire Police said an 18-year-old woman was assaulted by a 32-year-old woman, who was was arrested on suspicion of assault.
She was later issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice for a public order offence.