Police probe into Centertainment stabbing continues as first anniversary of Sheffield murder approaches

Detectives are continuing to investigate the fatal stabbing of a man at the Centertainment complex in Sheffield as the first anniversary of the murder approaches.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 06:58

Fahim Hersi, aged 22, was knifed in his chest during a clash between two groups of friends outside the Cineworld cinema on Friday, September 21, 2018.

He and another man were both taken to hospital with stab wounds but Fahim, from Broomhall, could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Fahim Hersi

Noel Ramsey-Divers, 22, of Nottingham Street, Burngreave, has been charged with murder is remanded in custody ahead of his trial. COURT: Duo jailed over terrifying armed robbery at South Yorkshire Post OfficeLayton Morris, 22, of Ferrars Road, Tinsley, has been charged with assisting an offender and bailed.

Anyone with information over the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Quote incident 950 of September 21.