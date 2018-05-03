Police seek help tracking down missing Sheffield boy

Police officers searching for a Sheffield boy missing for 39 days have issued an appeal for information today.

Levi Hampsey, aged 16, has not been seen since leaving his mother’s house in Meadowhead, Sheffield, on Sunday, March 25 but his disappearance has only been made public by South Yorkshire Police today.

The teenager is 5ft 8ins tall and has green eyes and brown, curly hair.

It is not known what Levi was wearing at the time that he left, but he frequently wears black clothing.

He is a regular visitor to Batemoor and Lowedges, where he has friends.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101 and quote incident 526 of March 28.