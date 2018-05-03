Man charged after being tasered in Sheffield street

A man tasered in a Sheffeld street yesterday has been charged with a string of offences.
Westley Jones, aged 23, of Greenwood Avenue, Darnall, was arrested in Langsett Road, Hillsborough, yesterday morning.
A police taser was used during the incident.
He has been charged with taking a vehicle without consent, driving over the prescribed limit, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.