Man accused of three burglaries in Barnsley on one day

A man has been charged with three burglaries in Barnsley on one day.

Rahmats Gindra, aged 29, of Crookes Street, Barnsley, is alleged to have broken into two homes in Wilby Lane and one in Doncaster Road on Monday, April 30.

CRIME: Man charged after being tasered in Sheffield street

COURT: Sheffield man jailed for 10 years for burglary branded 'career criminal'

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Barnsley magistrates later today.

POLICE: New details released in hunt for Sheffield gunman