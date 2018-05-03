Three men charged over armed robberies in Rotherham.

Three men have appeared in court accused of a number of armed robberies in Rotherham.

Alex Parker, aged 26, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of possessing an imitation firearm over raids at St Leonard's News and Booze, Thrybergh and then Bramley Mini Market, Bramley, on Monday, April 23.

CRIME: Sheffield man jailed for 10 years for burglary branded 'career criminal'



On both occasions a man entered the shops with an imitation firearm concealed in a plastic bag and cash was stolen.

POLICE: Cannabis and Taser found during raid in Sheffield

In a separate incident, three men wearing masks walked into Diamonds Classic Gold Jewellers on Church Street in Rotherham town centre and threatened a shop assistant with a knife and metal bars.

READ MORE: Cannabis factory in Sheffield nearly goes up in smoke

A number of items of jewellery were stolen in the raid.

Lyle Copley, 22, of Cecil Avenue, Doncaster and Shakil Hussain, 26, of Bridge Close, Airmyn, Goole, have both been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Copley has also been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, disqualified driving and having no insurance.

The three men appeared before Sheffield magistrates yesterday and were remanded into custody ahead of appearances at Sheffield Crown Court.