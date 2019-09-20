Police seek driver of abandoned car after crash in Sheffield
The driver of a car abandoned in a Sheffield street after a crash is being hunted by the police.
South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to Carlisle Street, Burngreave, just before 7am after a grey Volkswagen Golf ran out of control and hit a wall before coming to a halt in the middle of the road.
The car was then abandoned and the driver fled.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the car was no longer at the scene and enquiries to trace them are ongoing.”