Police seek driver of abandoned car after crash in Sheffield

The driver of a car abandoned in a Sheffield street after a crash is being hunted by the police.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 20th September 2019, 09:15 am
Updated Friday, 20th September 2019, 10:08 am
Carlisle Street, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to Carlisle Street, Burngreave, just before 7am after a grey Volkswagen Golf ran out of control and hit a wall before coming to a halt in the middle of the road.

The car was then abandoned and the driver fled.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the car was no longer at the scene and enquiries to trace them are ongoing.”