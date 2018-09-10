Woman due in court accused of attempted murder in Barnsley town centre

A woman is due in court today accused of attempting to murder a man in Barnsley town centre.

Ayaan Ali, aged 28, of Isleworth, Middlesex, has been charged with attempted murder, affray and possession of an offensive weapon following a stabbing in Barnsley town centre on Saturday morning.

A man was stabbed in Barnsley town centre

READ MORE: Woman charged with attempted murder over Barnsley stabbing, as police rule out any connection to terrorism

She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court today.

APPEAL: Brother of Sheffield murder victim appeals for help after ‘last present’ scooter is stolen

Detectives are treating the incident as ‘isolated’.

CRIME: Man found dead in South Yorkshire woods named as 40-year-old is arrested on suspicion of his murder

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 246 of September 8.