Police reveal more details after major response to incident in Doncaster street
More details have been released on an incident which sparked a major police presence on a Doncaster street.
Yesterday, King’s Crescent in Edlington was flooded with police officers, including some who were armed, and the street was sealed off.
South Yorkshire Police initially said the force responded to the burglary of a house where cannabis plants were being grown and said a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of an offensive weapon – a knife.
But it has now emerged that officers were initially called to Edlington at 12.25am that morning following an ‘anonymous, third party report’ of somebody with a firearm in the Prince’s Crescent area.
The force said ‘armed officers attended and completed a thorough search’.
Nobody with a gun was found, but officers discovered a number of cannabis plants inside a property on neighbouring King’s Crescent.
A 57-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of Class B drugs.
Both have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
It was while officers were still on King’s Crescent following the discovery of the cannabis plants that they arrested the 24-year-old man on suspicion of burglary.
The force said people were heard inside the property and, suspecting that an attempt was being made to steal the plants, officers entered the house and were confronted by a man brandishing a knife.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries.