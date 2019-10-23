Police probe continues after Sheffield house is struck by skip lorry in 'targeted act'
Detectives are continuing to investigate an incident in which a skip lorry was deliberately driven into a house in Sheffield in a ‘targeted act’.
The lorry was reversed into a house on Shirehall Road, Shiregreen, on Monday night before being set alight as the culprits fled the scene in a getaway car.
Those involved remained at large last night.
They caused severe damage to the house they targeted, with detectives investigating the possibility that the incident forms part of a feud between warring families or gangs.
There was a similar incident on nearby Beck Road, Shiregreen, in April, in which a vehicle struck a house there.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “While our investigation is still in its early stages and we have lots of work ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident, at this time we do believe this was targeted.
“We are also exploring whether this incident is part of any wider issues within the community.
“There are additional police patrols in the Shiregreen area to provide some reassurance and to help us as we progress our fast-paced investigation.”
He added: “It goes without saying that the use of the lorry to cause damage to a property is incredibly dangerous and someone could have been seriously injured.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 801 of October 21.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.