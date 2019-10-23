Concern for missing boy who may be in South Yorkshire
A boy missing from home for two weeks may be in South Yorkshire.
Dre Clarke, aged 17, was last seen in the Codsall area of Staffordshire at around 2pm on Wednesday, October 9 and detectives searching for him are said to be ‘increasingly concerned for his welfare’.
He is said to have ‘connections to South Yorkshire’ and may be in the area.
Dre is black, 5ft 9ins tall, of a stocky build and has short, black, fuzzy hair.
He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit and T-shirt, black Nike trainers and a black coat.
Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts should call Staffordshire Police 101 and quote incident number 53 of October 10.