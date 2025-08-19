Police release CCTV image after reports of harassment in Sheffield

Police have released a CCTV image after reports that a man peered through a window and played ‘explicit material’ outside a Sheffield home.

It is reported that on July 13 at around 2.45am, a man attended an address on Harland Road, Sharrow, repeatedly knocking on a woman’s door and window before leaving the scene.

SYP

On July 19 at around 2.30am, officers received a further report of a man visiting the same address.

On this occasion, he was said to have played explicit material on a phone outside the front door.

A short time later, it is believed the man peered through the woman’s bedroom curtains.

Enquiries remain ongoing, but officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV image as he may be able to assist with the investigation.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of average build, with short, light brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SYP police via their online portal or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/134932/25.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your details, you can remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form .