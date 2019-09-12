Man charged with murder after boy 'thrown in river'
The father of a baby boy who died after allegedly being thrown into a river has been charged with murder.
By Sam Cooper
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 20:18 pm
Zak Eko, aged 22, has been charged with the murder of 11-month-old Zakari William Bennett-Eko, who died after he was recovered from the River Irwell in Radcliffe on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Eko has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Friday September 13.