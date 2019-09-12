VIDEO: Police and fire service dealing with ‘explosion’ in Sheffield city centre
Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire inside an industrial unit in Sheffield City Centre.
Police said they are responding to reports of an ‘explosion’.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Bailey Street in Sheffield at around 2.40pm this afternoon after reports of an explosion and fire. We are currently assisting South Yorkshire Fire Service at the scene. There are no reports of any injuries.”
Emergency services rushed to Bailley Street at around 2.45pm as well as an ambulance and a number of police cars.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say the blaze in in an industrial unit on Bailey Street.
Firefighters are currently inside a building called Bailey House with three engines parked up on the street outside.
Campo Road and Bailley Street have been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.
