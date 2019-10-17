Police probe continues after woman is seriously injured in attack in Doncaster
A police probe is continuing this morning after a woman was seriously injured in an attack in a house in Doncaster.
Emergency services were called to a property in Hazel Avenue, Auckley, at around 1.45am and found a seriously injured woman.
The woman, in her 40s, was taken to hospital and a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Last night the suspect remained in police custody.
A large police cordon was in place around the crime scene while police enquiries were carried out yesterday.
Crime scene investigators in white suits examined the house where the attack took place in a bid to help piece together exactly what happened.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 45 of October 16.
Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.