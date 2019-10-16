Shooting at Sheffield house was 'isolated incident'

The incident took place in Dundas Road, Tinsley on Saturday evening

The incident took place between 11pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, October 13, when shots were fired at a house in Dundas Road, Tinsley.

Detectives investigating the incident have now confirmed they believe it to be an ‘isolated incident’ and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “When officers attended, they found damage to a door consistent with a firearms discharge.

“Nobody was injured during the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident but at this time, detectives believe this to be an isolated incident.

“It is not thought to be connected to any other reported firearms incidents in the city.

“Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Dundas Road area that evening.”

Four other shooting incidents are alleged to have taken place in Sheffield over the last fortnight, but police have ruled out any links between the gun attacks.

The first incident was reported on Malton Street, Pitsmoor, on Wednesday, September 25 after a 39-year-old man was shot at as he got out of his car at 8.35pm.

He escaped unharmed but South Yorkshire Police said he was the intended target.

An arrest has been made over the incident.

Two days later, on Friday, September 27, a car was shot at in Raby Street, Tinsley.

Officers were called to the street to reports of a group of men damaging a car.

They found two damaged vehicles, with evidence that one had been fired at.

The incident is believed to be linked to the discovery of a cannabis farm in a house on the street on the same day.

On Monday, September 30, a car was shot at outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse.

Three men then jumped into the vehicle and sped off, leading police officers unsure at first whether anybody was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

It has since been established that nobody was injured in the gun attack.

Four men and a teenage boy from Sheffield and a woman, from Rotherham, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

On Thursday, October 10 a house was shot at in Hinde House Lane, Page Hall, while the occupants were asleep.

Nobody was harmed in the incident.

The Dundas Road incident was the final of the five reported shootings.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 168 of October 13.