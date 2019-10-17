Bus driver recovering after stabbing in Sheffield
A bus driver who was stabbed in Sheffield city centre is recovering from his ordeal and preparing to return to work.
The 40-year-old, who works for First South Yorkshire, was stabbed during an incident on Arundel Gate on Sunday, October 6.
Members of the public administered first aid until paramedics and police officers arrived at the scene.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged over the knife attack and four other offences all alleged to have taken place on the same day.
He is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, the robbery of a 15-year-old boy, the attempted robbery of a second individual,
threatening behaviour and threatening a person with a bladed article.
He denied the offences when he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court and was remanded into youth detention accommodation until his next hearing at Sheffield Crown Court later this month.
Andy Simpson, Operations Director for First South Yorkshire said: “Our driver is recovering well from the incident on October 6 and is planning to return to work shortly. We are of course continuing to provide him all the support he needs.
“We appreciate the recent messages of support for our driver and remain grateful to the emergency services, colleagues and members of the public who came to his aid.
“Serious incidents such as this are extremely rare and we continue to work closely with the police who have been very supportive.”