Police release details of three men wanted over Sheffield sandwich shop arson attack
Police have released details about three men they want to identify in connection with an arson attack at a Sheffield sandwich shop.
At around 1am on Sunday, October 13, the Simply Scrumptious shop on Fox Hill Road was repeatedly rammed by a silver BMW 5 series before being set alight.
The fire from the car then spread to the shop and the flat upstairs, endangering its sleeping occupants, who got out of the property just in time.
After investigating the case as a suspected arson, officers say they are keen to trace three male suspects who fled the scene after the car was set alight.
The men were all believed to be wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 59 of 13 October 2019.
You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to give information anonymously.