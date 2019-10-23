Man arrested on suspicion of cannabis farm burglary in Doncaster
A man was arrested in a major police operation after he was found with a knife in a cannabis farm in Doncaster.
The 24-year-old was arrested by officers in a property in Kings Crescent, Edlington, at around 8.30am yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said a number of suspects were found in the house, where cannabis plants were being grown.
A major police operation was mounted in response to the incident, with a police van and at least six police vehicles there at one point.
Armed officers were also deployed and the street was sealed off.
In a statement the force said: “Around 8.30am on October 22, officers discovered suspects inside a property on King’s Crescent, Edlington.
“It is believed the suspects were seeking cannabis plants that had been found in the property.
“A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary and possession of an offensive weapon. Nobody was injured.”
More to follow.