Man charged over smuggling items into HMP Doncaster
A man has been charged after attempting to smuggle items into HMP Doncaster.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 6:28 pm
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 6:31 pm
David Quinn, aged 28, of Florence Avenue, Balby, is charged with attempting to convey Category A and B prohibited articles into prison.
The charges come after police officers found packages believed to contain phones and suspected drugs during a patrol of the jail perimeter on Sunday, October 20.
Quinn appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday and is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, November 22.