Drugs, weapons and cash seized in Sheffield police raid
Police recovered drugs, weapons and cash during a raid on a Sheffield property.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 7:06 pm
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 7:11 pm
Specialist officers within South Yorkshire Police’s tactical support group executed a search warrant in Burngreave earlier today.
A number of arrests were made.
The force tweeted: “As a result of the warrant quantities of class A and class B drugs were recovered along with cash and weapons.
“Five people were arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”