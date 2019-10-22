Drugs, weapons and cash seized in Sheffield police raid

Police recovered drugs, weapons and cash during a raid on a Sheffield property.

Specialist officers within South Yorkshire Police’s tactical support group executed a search warrant in Burngreave earlier today.

A number of arrests were made.

The force tweeted: “As a result of the warrant quantities of class A and class B drugs were recovered along with cash and weapons.

“Five people were arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

Suspected drugs recovered by police.
The remains of a broken door.
The broken door.
Suspected drugs recovered from the scene.