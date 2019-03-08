Police officers are out in force today in a crackdown on crime in Rotherham.

Operation Duxford is aimed at tackling the issues that matter most to local communities.

It began earlier this morning, with a public multi-agency briefing outside Riverside House attended by Chief Constable Stephen Watson.

Chief Inspector Chris Foster said: “By now, most people will have seen or experienced an Operation Duxford in Rotherham before. This time, we’ve really focused our efforts on issues that have been raised directly by our communities, and implemented a bespoke policing plan that we hope will really make a difference.

“Without divulging too much detail at the early stages of this operation, I hope that later in the day I’ll be sharing with you some positive results and that this activity will make an impact across the town.

“There’ll be an increased police presence generally across key areas of Rotherham, so if you see our officers out and about, say hi to them. There will be some crime prevention stands popping up across Rotherham as well, so stop and have a chat with your local officers.”

As part of the operation, officers carried out a drug raid in Rawmarsh.