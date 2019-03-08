Three Doncaster men who stole high-performance cars in an 11-day crime spree have been jailed.

Miles Cash and Michael Dear, both 22, and Jacob Smith, 19, went on an 11-day crime spree between June 26 and July 6 last year during which they broke into 10 homes in Cambridgeshire.

L-R: Miles Cash, Michael Dear and Jacob Smith

On the morning of June 26, the gang broke into a property in Churchfield Way, Wisbech, and stole a set of keys for an Audi S3 before making off in the vehicle.

A few hours later they attempted to steal a car from a house in Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, but were disturbed by a neighbour and fled.

At about midday they carried out their third burglary of the day, stealing an Audi TTS from a home in Chestnut Drive, Thorney, after smashing a conservatory window to grab the keys

Two days later a home in Broadway Gardens, Peterborough, was raided and a white Golf GTD was taken.

Half an hour later a red Toyota GT86 was stolen from the driveway of a house in Beechings Close, Wisbech.

The trio, one armed with a sledgehammer, raided Thorney Discount Store in Wisbech Road, Thorney, at about 11.30pm on June 30.

They stole cigarettes and £2,000 in cash in the raid.

Nearly £2,500 in cash was stolen during a house raid before the homeowner returned to see the group leaving the property armed with a knife and police-style baton.

Wearing masks, the men smashed their way into a petrol station in Padholme Road, Peterborough, on July 1, stole cigarettes and attempted to break into a cash machine.

Two days later the same group returned and targeted the cash machine again but stole cigarettes and money when they realised the ATM was out of order.

On July 6 the crooks smashed their way into a home in Leverington Common, Leverington, stealing a BMW 330I as well as a 10-week-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Cash, of The Homestead, Bentley, was jailed for eight years; Dear, of Stockbridge Lane, Bentley, was locked up for six years and Smith, of Norton Common Road, Norton, got five years and eight months in a youth offenders institute.

They all admitted conspiracy to burgle.

DC Justin Parr said: “Cash, Dear and Smith targeted high-performance cars and over the course of 11 days, caused misery throughout the county.

“The group operated in broad daylight and were brazen in the way they carried out these crimes - doing whatever it took to leave with what they wanted.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it is one of our priorities. We are working hard every day to bring offenders before the courts.”