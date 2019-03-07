A Sheffield has been jailed for over six years after police found drugs worth £20,000 in a raid.

Yash Kotecha, aged 22 and of Nether Shire Lane, Shiregreen, was sentenced to six years and four months after admitting possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Police officers arrested him after connecting him to cocaine, MDMA, LSD and cannabis found during a raid in Foundry Court, Burngreave, last November.

At the time of his arrest, Kotecha was already subject to a suspended jail sentence, having been convicted of similar offences in 2017.

PC Gareth Webb said: “Kotecha continued to engage in drug-related criminality, despite the fact that he was on a suspended sentence for similar offending.

“He continued to deal Class A and B drugs across Sheffield in huge amounts and was making large sums of money from doing so.

“This lengthy prison sentence should be a warning to others engaged in drug supply in Sheffield that we are absolutely dedicated to finding you and bringing you before the courts.”