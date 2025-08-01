A South Yorkshire Police officer pursued a relationship with a woman he first met when he was called out to help her she was drunk and vulnerable.

Police Constable Andrew Curry was called out in the early hours of September 30, 2023, to assist an intoxicated ‘lone woman’ who had been chased by two males on scooters.

Having obtaining her number during the course of his duties, Mr Curry later pursued the woman, a police misconduct hearing was told.

Mr Curry was a serving officer at the time, but left the force around 14 months later.

South Yorkshire Police | 3rd party

A misconduct hearing held in his absence this month found Mr Curry ‘misused his authority’ both with his behaviour, both during the course of the initial police call-out, and later, when he used information obtained during his duties to text her and then pursue an ‘improper’ relationship with her.

The misconduct panel concluded that Mr Curry would have been sacked from the force had he not already resigned.

The panel was comprised of Assistant Chief Constable, Lindsay Butterfield and independent panel members Rebecca De Garis and Jane Bralsford.

“Members of the public would be concerned and appalled that a police officer was trying to form a relationship with a vulnerable victim for his own personal advantage,” the panel concluded.

“The panel considered that this was a clear and serious abuse of trust and authority placed upon the former officer by Ms A and this behaviour is incompatible with being a police officer,” panel documents state.

The panel did not find that any criminal offence had been committed, however.

The panel members concuded it would have been ‘apparent’ to the officer that the woman, named only as Ms A, was ‘highly intoxicated’ when, during the initial call-out, he exhibited inappropriate behaviour when he gave her a ‘piggy back’ to the police vehicle at her request.

Mr Curry and two officers working with him at the time then went to an Airbnb property where the woman was staying to help her gain access.

Less than six hours later, Mr Curry sent the woman a text message on his work phone.

The message read: “Good Morning, it was lovely to meet you last night and I hope you are OK this morning. Let me know if there is anything you need in regards to us getting you back into the Airbnb. Cheers Andy (the police man from last night).”

The misconduct panel members said they believed Mr Curry was ‘testing the waters’ when he sent that initial message.

“There was no policing purpose to send this text message and we find that this was therefore preparatory behaviour to the misconduct which subsequently took place when Ms A responded with flirtatious messages,” the panel stated.

The panel added: “We further find that the former officer accessed and utilised confidential information, namely her personal mobile number, for a non-policing purpose. The panel find that the former officer used personal information which he had acquired in his capacity as a police officer for a non-policing purpose and to pursue a sexual/inappropriate relationship with Ms A.”

After sending the initial message from his work phone, Mr Curry then moved contact on to his personal phone.

“The panel therefore find that in responding to Ms A’s flirtatious messages from his personal phone the former officers intention was to pursue an improper sexual relationship with Ms A,” documents state.

“This is further substantiated by the former officer admitting that he attended three dates with Ms A.”

They also concluded Ms A was ‘heavily intoxicated’ at the time of the first meeting, and possibly the next morning when the she received the first text message from the serving cop.

“Having reviewed the BWV (body worn video) footage we noted that she had accepted that she had been out for a few drinks .Furthermore the panel accepted from her language, body language and demeanour that she was intoxicated. This is further verified by the officers who were in attendance that evening.

“His conduct demonstrated that he abused his power and misused his authority in respect of Ms A ,” the panel’s findings state.

In a prepared statement subsequently submitted by Mr Curry, outlined in the documents, he claimed he met with Ms A ‘to ensure she was not concerned or confused about her interaction with him or the other officers and so that she had a point of contact’.

Mr Curry further confirmed that they had ‘exchanged messages and met up on at least three occasions in a two month period twice for drinks and a walk at Yorkshire Sculpture Park’.

“He admitted that he would now contact Ms A to inform her that he would be terminating the relationship. He denied that he had abused his position as a police officer or that what he had done was inappropriate. He denied that she was vulnerable as she was not a suspect victim or witness,” the documents state.

However, the panel ‘did not accept the assertion made by the former officer that he had not done anything inappropriate’.

The panel members concluded: “The panel finds that he failed to maintain professional boundaries and abused his position as a police officer.

“We find it was the former officer who initiated and pursued the contact. The panel find that this behaviour was deliberate in respect of a vulnerable victim. As a tutor officer...he had additional responsibility to set an example.”

The panel concluded Mr Curry would have been dismissed if still serving.