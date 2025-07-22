A South Yorkshire Police officer is to face a misconduct panel, accused of making ‘sexualised’ comments to colleagues, speeding in a police vehicle and making false claims which resulted in him receiving an enhanced overtime payment.

The allegations have been made against Police Constable Sam Clee, who is scheduled to go before a misconduct panel on Monday, July 28, 2025.

South Yorkshire Police has published documents detailing the allegations, and upcoming hearing.

They state: “It is alleged that, whilst on duty and between 11th April 2023 and 11th June 2023, the officer drove a police motor vehicle in excess of the speed limit and/or used blue lights and/or a police siren without the appropriate driving permit.

“It is alleged that the officer made comments to two female colleagues which were sexualised and/or amounted to sexual harassment and/or were inappropriate.

“It is alleged that on three occasions in June 2023 the officer was rostered to work a distance learning study day but did not complete any distance learning during that period and then worked a night shift, falsely stating on his overtime form that he had been on a “Rest Day”, resulting in an enhanced overtime payment being paid.”

Should the allegations against PC Clee be proven, they would amount to a ‘breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, authority, respect & courtesy, equality & diversity, fitness for duty, orders & instructions and honesty & integrity’.

“The matters set out above are a breach of the Standards which are so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitutes gross misconduct,” the force documents add.

Detailing the ‘purpose’ of public misconduct hearings, South Yorkshire Police’s website states it is to ‘show’ that their ‘disciplinary system is open and transparent’ and to demonstrate that the force does ‘hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions’.

Hearings should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an independent legally qualified person chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, further guidance states.