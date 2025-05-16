A South Yorkshire Police officer found to have committed gross misconduct after being convicted of speeding at 107mph in a 60mph has been given a final written warning.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Constable Luke Meakin, of South Yorkshire Police, went before a misconduct panel earlier this month in the wake of his speeding conviction, dating back to January 15, 2025, which resulted in a three-month driving ban.

The ban was imposed during a hearing held at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on the same date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Constable Luke Meakin, of South Yorkshire Police, went before a misconduct panel earlier this month in the wake of his speeding conviction, dating back to January 15, 2025, which resulted in a three-month driving ban | 3rd party/Adobe

The panel found that PC Meakin breached the police’s Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of the allegations, and the breaches “amounted to gross misconduct.”

Documents published by the force state: “The outcome of the hearing was that the officer has been issued with a final written warning that will be in place for five years.

“The officer must also attend a driving assessment.”

Explaining the decision to deal with PC Meakin by way of a final written warning, the documents add: “I bear in mind that the misconduct of a single officer can tarnish the reputation of a force and the service as a whole and undermine the trust and confidence that members of the public have in South Yorkshire Police.

“And I bear in mind that should the public feel that improper behaviour on the part of police officers is left unchecked and they are not held accountable for it in a suitable manner, then public confidence in the police, and South Yorkshire Police in particular, will be eroded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More South Yorkshire Police officer caught driving at 107mph in 60mph zone faces misconduct hearing

“I was pleased to hear PC Meakin’s acknowledgment and understanding of the severity of his conduct; such insight and openness is key to learning from our mistakes and ensuring that they are not repeated.

“It is clear that PC Meakin is genuinely remorseful for his conduct and has reflected on his conduct and its potential impact on the Force, and the community that we serve.

“He has demonstrated his commitment to policing from an early age, from being a police cadet to becoming a serving officer and now tutoring student officers.

“In the circumstances, I feel the appropriate sanction is a final written warning to remain in force for five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do not intend to revoke your blue light driving permit, but I am going to direct that you must be reassessed by Driver Training as to the standard of your driving, and I also remind you that should you receive so much as a parking ticket you must report that without delay to the Force Vetting Unit.”

Read More Gross misconduct: Police officer accused of false reports and accessing records without good reason

Detailing the “purpose” of public misconduct hearings, South Yorkshire Police’s website states it is to “show” that their “disciplinary system is open and transparent.”

It is also to demonstrate that the force does “hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions,” the force’s guidance states.

Hearings should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an independent legally qualified person chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, further guidance states.