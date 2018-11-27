Crossbow, knives, air rifle, axe and baseball bat seized by police in Rotherham

Have your say

A crossbow, stash of knives, air rifle, firearms, axe and baseball bat were among a haul of weapons seized by the police in Rotherham.

The weapons were seized in one incident in the town last night and a photograph of the haul has been released by South Yorkshire Police this morning.

Posting on Twitter, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate said: “All recovered by our Rotherham uniform response officers in one incident last night.

“These are the sorts of dangers our front line staff face. 24/7 they will respond to whatever danger is in front of them.

“They need the public support to do it.”

No other details have yet been released.