Crossbow, knives, air rifle, axe and baseball bat seized by police in Rotherham

A crossbow, stash of knives, air rifle, firearms, axe and baseball bat were among a haul of weapons seized by the police in Rotherham.

The weapons were seized in one incident in the town last night and a photograph of the haul has been released by South Yorkshire Police this morning.

These weapons were seized by officers in Rotherham last night

Posting on Twitter, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate said: “All recovered by our Rotherham uniform response officers in one incident last night.

“These are the sorts of dangers our front line staff face. 24/7 they will respond to whatever danger is in front of them.

“They need the public support to do it.”

No other details have yet been released.