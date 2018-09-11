Police issue CCTV images of men who tried to steal dog in Rotherham

A man was attacked by two men who called at his house and tried to force him to hand over his dog.

He was approached by two men who forced their way into his home in Caperns Road, North Anston, and attempted to steal his Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Do you know these men?

APPEAL: CCTV images released of ‘dangerous’ Sheffield man wanted over murder

When he refused to hand over the dog they assaulted him before leaving empty-handed.

CAMPAIGN: Sheffield unites in the fight against knife crime

They drove off in a white Ford Transit van, with the registration number EF61 ULX.

COURT: Retired police chief denies Hillsborough disaster manslaughter charge

Detectives investigating the incident, which happened at around 9am on Saturday, March 3, have only now released details.

They have also circulated some CCTV images of men they believe could hold vital information about the attempted robbery.



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 296 of March 4.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.