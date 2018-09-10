CCTV images released of ‘dangerous’ Sheffield man wanted over murder 

CCTV images have been released of a ‘dangerous’ Sheffield man wanted over an unsolved murder.

Abdi Ali, aged 28, is wanted for questioning by detectives investigating the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall, who was attacked in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, on July 17.

Abdi Ali

COURT: Woman appears in court over attempted murder in Barnsley



Detectives have described him as a ‘significant suspect’ in the investigation and have issued CCTV footage of him captured in Grimsby on the day of the murder.

READ MORE: Retired police chief denies Hillsborough disaster manslaughter charge

He has been described by the detective leading the murder probe as ‘dangerous’.

HEARING: Retired police chief denies Hillsborough disaster manslaughter charge

Abdi Ali

Drug user Ali, who was born in Somalia but grew up and spent most of his life in Sheffield, was living in Cleethorpes at the time of the murder.

Detectives have received a number of reports of possible sightings and believe that Ali, who is known as ‘Madman,’ ‘Madders’ and ‘Gulaid’, remains in the country.

Officers are visiting needle exchange centres, drop-in centres, drug support units as well as hospitals in case he attends any.

Detective Inspector Rebecca Dickinson, from Humberside Police’s Major Crime Team, who is now heading up the investigation, said: “These images of Abdi Ali were taken from CCTV footage in Grimsby on the day that Shaun Lyall’s body was found.

“We know Abdi Ali was in Grimsby for some time on July 17 and are still appealing to anyone with information or who may have seen him to contact us.

“Along with following up a number of good leads and reports of possible sightings of Abdi Ali, we are appealing to and working with the drugs communities in Grimsby and Sheffield where Abdi Ali has strong links.

“We are also doing the same in the Somalian community in Sheffield, and in the Tower Hamlets area of London where he has family connections.

“We are also considering the possibility that someone may be hiding Abdi Ali within those communities. We do not believe that he has left the country and enquires are still being made to determine this.”

“We would like to thank everyone who has so far shared these appeals and helped us to find this dangerous man. Please continue to do so.”

Ali is muscular and has a gold front tooth, which detectives believe could have been removed.

They also suspect that he may have grown a beard.