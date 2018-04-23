Police issue CCTV image of woman wanted over purse theft in Doncaster

Police officers investigating a purse theft in Doncaster town centre have issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to trace.

A woman's purse was stolen from her handbag while she was shopping in Marks & Spencer, Baxtergate, on Friday, March 2.

Her bank cards were then used to withdraw cash.

Officers have issued a CCTV image of a woman they believe could hold vital information about the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 419 of March 2.