Man threatened with knife during Rotherham street robbery

A man was threatened with a knife after he was ambushed as he walked along a Rotherham street.

The victim was walking along College Road, Masbrough, when he was approached by a group of males with a knife.

They stopped him and demanded his phone as one of the robbers brandished a knife.

The victim handed over his phone and the robbers ran off through the underpass towards Lidl.

An E-fit of one of the offenders has been released.

He was around 5ft 7 ins, aged around 16, skinny build and had short, dark hair.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Do you recognise the man in the E-fit?"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 813 of April 10.