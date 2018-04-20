Sheffield woman who set fire to own flat block to get revenge on neighbour is JAILED

A Sheffield woman has been jailed for over three-years for starting a blaze at her upstairs neighbour's flat, hours after the pair got into an argument.

Judge Michael Slater sentenced Nicola Machin to 42 months in prison for the shocking arson attack, which took place on January 28 this year.

He told Machin: "The previous evening you had been drinking with your neighbours.

"You became involved in an argument with your neighbour. It seemed to get into your head that you were going to set fire to his flat. That wasn't something you kept to yourself, you told your neighbours of your intention, but they didn't believe you."

The court heard how in the hours leading up to the blaze, Machin, of Cowper Crescent, Foxhill bought a canister of petrol from a nearby petrol station.

She then doused some clothing with some petrol, set it alight and pushed it under her neighbour's door, who lived directly above her, the court heard.

He was not present when the incident took place.

After the blaze started, Machin and another neighbour called South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, who were subsequently sent to the scene.

"If the fire had made it to the stairwell, I think you would be looking at far more serious charges," added Judge Slater.

Defending, James Baird, told the court it should be noted that Machin, aged 34, had herself called the fire service after starting the blaze, which he suggested was indicative of the remorse she felt.

He added that she had struggled with addictions to drink and drugs for some time, and was doing everything 'within her power' to overcome her problems.

Sending Machin to prison, Judge Slater added: "The fact is this was a planned offence, to a degree, and you persisted in it."