Woman filmed spitting and hurling racial abuse at Sheffield takeaway worker not yet arrested

A woman filmed spitting and hurling racial abuse at a takeaway worker in Sheffield has not yet been arrested.

The woman was filmed by her victim as she hurled abuse at him as he worked behind the counter at the Chicken Stop on the corner of Carver Street and Division Street in Sheffield city centre.

The footage went viral after it was posted on social media.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made yet."