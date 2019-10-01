Police investigation into stabbing on busy Sheffield road continues
A police investigation into a stabbing in broad daylight on a busy Sheffield road is continuing today.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 08:09 am
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 08:09 am
Emergency services were called to Abbeydale Road after a man suffered knife wounds to his lower body in an attack just after 3.15pm yesterday.
The victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.LATEST: Police cordon in place outside Sheffield supermarket after shootingAnyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 530 of September 30.