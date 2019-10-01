Police investigation into stabbing on busy Sheffield road continues

A police investigation into a stabbing in broad daylight on a busy Sheffield road is continuing today.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 08:09 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 08:09 am

Emergency services were called to Abbeydale Road after a man suffered knife wounds to his lower body in an attack just after 3.15pm yesterday.

CRIME: Shooting outside Sheffield supermarket is third in city in less than a weekThe victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital.

A man was stabbed in Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, yesterday afternoon

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.LATEST: Police cordon in place outside Sheffield supermarket after shootingAnyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 530 of September 30.