Partner of Sheffield man missing on Lanzarote flies to island in bid to find him
The partner of a Sheffield man missing on Lanzarote is flying to the island today to try to find him.
Richard Bodfield, aged 46, spent a week on the island with his partner Deborah Hulme, 48, last week and they were due to fly home together on Thursday.
But after the pair became separated at Arrecife Airport before check-in, Richard, a dad-of-one from Wincobank, failed to board the plane.
He was reported missing to the authorities and his concerned partner launched a Facebook campaign to urge holidaymakers to help find him.
Read More
Richard, who has battled a drink problem for years, relapsed on holiday.
He made contact with Deborah last night after turning up at a hospital and using a British ex-pat’s phone to call home.
But he has not been admitted to the hospital and Deborah does not know whether he will be there when she arrives later today.
She said she will scour the island in a bid to locate him.
Deborah, from Barnsley, said: “He went to a hospital last night and a British lady who lives out there contacted me on Facebook and let Richard use her phone to speak to me.
“He said he has lost all his belongings, including his passport, so we will have to sort that out when I find him, but the main thing is that he is alive and things are looking positive now.”
South Yorkshire Police can be contacted on 101.
Deborah can be contacted via Facebook.