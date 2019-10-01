Police cordon in place outside Sheffield supermarket after shooting
A police cordon is in place outside a Sheffield supermarket this morning after a shooting.
The cordon outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, is under police guard while enquiries into the incident continue at the crime scene.
South Yorkshire Police said a gun was fired at a grey-silver estate parked outside the store at around 8.10pm yesterday.
LATEST: South Yorkshire Police ordered to improve custody arrangements after child is held 'for eight hours without review'
Three men then jumped in the car and sped off.
It is not known whether anyone was in the car at the time or whether anyone was harmed.
The car taken by the gunman was last seen travelling the wrong way along a one-way system after turning left down Chapel Street.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton said: “At this time, it’s unclear whether anyone has been injured and if anyone was in the vehicle when the incident occurred, however we have a team of detectives working to establish the exact circumstances and motive surrounding this incident.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 843 of September 30.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.