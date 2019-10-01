Shooting outside Sheffield supermarket is third in city in less than a week
A shooting outside a Sheffield supermarket last night is the third in the city in less than a week.
The alarm was raised in Woodhouse last night after a gun was fired at a car parked outside the Co-op on Chapel Street.
Three men then jumped into the grey-silver estate and sped away from the store.
It is not known whether anyone was in the car when the gun was fired or whether anyone was injured.
The shooting came three days after another car was shot at in Raby Street, Tinsley.
South Yorkshire Police said officers responded to reports of a group of men damaging a car at around 5.50pm on Friday.On arrival, officers found two damaged cars in the street, with one appearing to have been shot at.
Two days before that, a gun was fired at a 39-year-old man as he got out of a car in Malton Street, Pitsmoor.
The incident, at 8.30pm on Wednesday, is being treated as a targeted attack.
Anyone with information about any of the incidents should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.