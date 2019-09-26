Sheffield man charged over assault which left a man with ‘significant injuries’
A Sheffield man has been charged over an assault which left a man with ‘significant injuries’.
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 14:47 pm
Updated
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 15:35 pm
Jermaine Richards, aged 28, was charged with burglary, assault and possession of a bladed article in connection with a incident which took place on Princess Street in Barnsley on September 14.
Richards, of Challonor Green, is alleged to have entered the property of a man and woman known to him and assaulted the man inside.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on October 21.