Sheffield man charged over assault which left a man with ‘significant injuries’

A Sheffield man has been charged over an assault which left a man with ‘significant injuries’.

By Dan Hayes
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 14:47 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th September 2019, 15:35 pm

Jermaine Richards, aged 28, was charged with burglary, assault and possession of a bladed article in connection with a incident which took place on Princess Street in Barnsley on September 14.

Richards, of Challonor Green, is alleged to have entered the property of a man and woman known to him and assaulted the man inside.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on October 21.

Jermaine Richards.