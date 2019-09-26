Police probe into shooting in Sheffield
A police probe has been launched into a shooting in Sheffield last night.
The incident in Malton Street, Pitsmoor, was reported to South Yorkshire Police just before 8.35pm.
Residents said the street and surrounding roads were taped off while officers investigated the incident.
The cordon was removed overnight but South Yorkshire Police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 08090 555111.
More to follow.