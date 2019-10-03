Police flood Doncaster village after shooting
Police officers have flooded a Doncaster village today after a shooting.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 13:50 pm
South Yorkshire Police said the force received reports of shots being fired in Mere Lane, Armthorpe, at around 11.55am today.
Nobody is reported to have been injured.
LATEST: Six arrested over Sheffield shooting released by policeResidents said part of Mere Lane has been sealed off and a police helicopter has been deployed.
Meanwhile, police officers are also investigating an arson attack on Mere Lane.
Firefighters were called out at 11pm yesterday after a BMW and Volkswagen Golf were torched.
It is not known whether the incidents are linked.
