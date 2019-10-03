Police flood Doncaster village after shooting

Police officers have flooded a Doncaster village today after a shooting.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 13:50 pm
South Yorkshire Police said the force received reports of shots being fired in Mere Lane, Armthorpe, at around 11.55am today.

Nobody is reported to have been injured.

Mere Lane, Armthorpe

Residents said part of Mere Lane has been sealed off and a police helicopter has been deployed.

Meanwhile, police officers are also investigating an arson attack on Mere Lane.

Firefighters were called out at 11pm yesterday after a BMW and Volkswagen Golf were torched.

It is not known whether the incidents are linked.

More to follow.