Occupants of car shot at in Sheffield 'safe and well,' police confirm
Detectives investigating a gun attack have traced the occupants of a car shot at in Sheffield and established that they are all ‘safe and well’.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 13:34 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 13:34 pm
An investigation was launched after a gun was fired at a car parked outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, on Monday night.
Three men jumped into the vehicle and sped off.
Detectives worked on the assumption that the car was occupied at the time of the shooting and today confirmed that those inside the vehicle had been identified.
South Yorkshire Police said it has been established that two occupants are ‘safe and well’.A vehicle, with damage consistent with a firearm discharge, was recovered by police officers this morning.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.