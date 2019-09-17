Man released by police after Sheffield city centre stabbing
A man arrested over a stabbing in Sheffield has been released as police enquiries continue.
The 26-year-old was held on suspicion of wounding after a stabbing on King Street – opposite the Angel Street branch of Argos – at around 10pm on Thursday.
A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for a superficial stab wound to his hand.
The stabbing was one of three in Sheffield that day.
Two hours earlier, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in Shiregreen as he said his goodbyes to friends ahead of a move to university the following day.
His phone was stolen in the incident.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested over the stabbing and later bailed.
That same day a man was stabbed in Spital Street, Burngreave, in a reported turf war over drugs.
The day before, a 17-year-old boy was found with a stab wound to his back in Chancet Wood Drive, Meadowhead, by officers who were dealing with an unrelated incident in the area.
Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder before being bailed.
South Yorkshire Police is running a crackdown on knife crime this week.
Known as Operation Sceptre, residents have been warned to expect to see ‘significant and increased activity’ across the county.
Anyone with information about any of the stabbings should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.