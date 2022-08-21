Police confirm missing Sheffield girls Kyra and Summer found safe and well
Police have confirmed two Sheffield girls who had been reported missing have been found safe and well
The youngsters, subject of separate appeals from officers to help find them, had been named only as Kyra, and Summer, by South Yorkshire Police.
Read More
Read MoreCrookesmoor Road fire: Pictures and video show firefighters battling blaze at hi...
Officers said today: “Missing girl Summer from Sheffield has now been found safe and well, thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
Most Popular
-
1
Tributes after shock death of PJ's One Drop singer Richard Cartwright
-
2
Crookesmoor Road fire: Pictures and video show firefighters battling blaze at historic Sheffield school
-
3
Sheffield Crown Court: Judge warns paedophile about impact of perverts viewing indecent images of children
-
4
Worried police appeal after 15 year old girl Kyra missing from her Sheffield home
-
5
Crookesmoor Road blaze Sheffield: Fire breaks out in landmark former Crookesmoor school building
They later added: “Missing girl Kyra has now been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”