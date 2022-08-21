News you can trust since 1887
Police confirm missing Sheffield girls Kyra and Summer found safe and well

Police have confirmed two Sheffield girls who had been reported missing have been found safe and well

By David Kessen
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 10:26 pm

The youngsters, subject of separate appeals from officers to help find them, had been named only as Kyra, and Summer, by South Yorkshire Police.

Officers said today: “Missing girl Summer from Sheffield has now been found safe and well, thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

They later added: “Missing girl Kyra has now been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

