The youngsters, subject of separate appeals from officers to help find them, had been named only as Kyra, and Summer, by South Yorkshire Police.

Officers said today: “Missing girl Summer from Sheffield has now been found safe and well, thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Police have confirmed two Sheffield girls who had been reported missing have been found safe and well.

